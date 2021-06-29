Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 39 year old Cecilia MORRIS. Cecilia was last seen on June 28th, 2021 in the area of Ontario Street.

Cecilia MORRIS is described as being:

– Indigenous female.

– 4’11.

– Very thin build.

– Black hair.

– Brown eyes.

– Medium complexion.

Cecilia MORRIS was last seen wearing a black fitted hoody, grey or white sweatpants, white shoes with a black stripe.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cecilia MORRIS is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.