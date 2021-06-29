Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police are continuing to investigate an early morning incident on the city’s south-side that left one teen deceased and a second seriously injured.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally dispatched to the area of James Street South and Gore Street West just after 12:20 am on Tuesday, June 29 following reports of a disturbance.

When police arrived they learned two teen males had been injured during an altercation with an adult male.

Both were transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further assessment and treatment of their injuries.

A 16-year-old male has died from his injuries.

The 17-year-old male remains at the hospital. The 17-year-old male suffered serious injuries, but the exact extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

The TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the investigation.

Police located a 31-year-old male in the area in the morning hours of Tuesday, June 29.

The male was identified and arrested on outstanding, but unrelated, warrants.

Further investigation revealed the male was also the suspect involved in the earlier disturbance.

The suspect now faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Second-Degree Murder.

He remains in police custody at the TBPS headquarters and other charges are pending.

His identity is being withheld pending a bail hearing, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 30.

A post-mortem examination of the 16-year-old victim is pending and will take place in Toronto. The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

Police continue to hold a scene and the public is asked to continue avoiding the area.

James Street, between Gore Street and the James Street Swing Bridge, is blocked to traffic at this time. At this time only southbound traffic can cross the James Street Swing bridge from Montreal Street

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.