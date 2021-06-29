Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have secured the site of a Tuesday morning standoff on the city’s north side.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally dispatched just after 7 am on Tuesday, June 29 to a residential address in the 400 block of Conmee Street following reports of a disturbance involving possible firearms.

This led to a police standoff at the site of the original incident.

A scene remains in place as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the original incident, however, the area is now secure and accessible to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.