Restricted Fire Zone to be declared in areas of the Northwest Region

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, effective 12:01 am Wednesday June 30, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry will implement a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice.

Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire (maps attached).

Northwest Region

There were two new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 29.

Thunder Bay 51 has been declared out at 0.1 hectares and was located near Jojo Lake, approximately 13 kilometres east of Armstrong. Dryden 52 is being observed at 0.1 hectares and is located on an island on Heathwalt Lake, approximately 30 kilometres north of Ignace.



At the time of this update there were 41 active fires in the region. 11 fires are not under control, two fires are being held, 12 are being observed and 16 fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high to extreme in the western portions of the region. The hazard is low to moderate throughout most of Thunder Bay and Nipigon districts and the far north of Sioux Lookout.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Fort Frances 47

Fire is not under control at 407 hectares.

The fire is exhibiting primarily smouldering conditions again today.

21 crews are currently working the fire in various roles including establishing hose line along the perimeter of the fire.

Some residents have voluntarily evacuated due to air quality issues.

An Implementation Order is in effect for the fire area (see below).

Sioux Lookout 17

Fire is 1,412 hectares and remains not under control.

The fire was less active today and bucketing helicopters were used on the fire.

Heavy equipment and 23 crews continue suppression efforts on this fire.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Fort Frances District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Fort Frances District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Fort Frances 47 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Fort Frances District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel on Northwest Bay Road outside of Naicatchewenin First Nation, including West Spencer Road, Woody Road, Alex Road, and Kaiarskon South Road. Also including Charles Road south of the kilometre marker 24 and all branch roads associated with the previously identified road networks.

All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified roads, is prohibited.