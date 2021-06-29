TORONTO – Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and MPP for Nipissing, and Corina Moore, President and CEO of Ontario Northland Transportation Commission announced that Ontario Northland will be resuming all regularly scheduled motor coach routes and adding two new stops in Toronto effective July 4, 2021.

“As the province safely reopens, our government is providing more transit options for Ontarians,” said Minister Mulroney. “Ontario Northland resuming all regularly scheduled bus routes and adding two new stops in Toronto demonstrates that our government is on the right track as Ontario safely reopens.”

Bus passengers travelling to Toronto will now be able to stop at Toronto’s Union Station Bus Terminal and the King City GO station. These two new stops will provide easy connections to the GO train, subway and regional transit, and complement existing stops at four major hospitals in Toronto, the Highway 407 Terminal and Yorkdale.

“Improving transportation options for the people of Northern Ontario has always been a priority for our government,” said Minister Fedeli. “Today’s updates will ensure underserved Northern communities are connected and people have access to jobs and critical services.”

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience for our passengers,” said Corina Moore, CEO of Ontario Northland. “A King City GO Station stop and a Union Station Bus Terminal stop provide passengers with options to easily connect to rail, subway and regional transit when accessing Toronto, a popular destination for many northerners traveling for tourism, education, work and medical appointments.”