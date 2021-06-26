Thunder Bay – Weather – Welcome to the weekend. There is an air quality alert in effect for Red Lake and Ear Falls. Forest fire smoke is impacting the region.

Thunder Bay Outlook

A cooler day in Thunder Bay for Saturday. The high will be 21 under a mix of sun and cloud. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a low 12.

Sioux Lookout Weather

In Sioux Lookout this morning, it is 15 headed to a high of 27 for the day. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 15.

Marten Falls Weather

It is 13 to start your Saturday in Marten Falls. Skies will be sunny this morning then will shift to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High for the day will be 25 with the Humidex at 29. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight we expect partly cloudy skies. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 15 headed to a high of 25 with the Humidex at 27. Skies will be mainly clouding. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon, along with the risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 16.