Due to active forest fires in the region, some communities in Northwestern Ontario may experience smoke in the air this weekend. An air quality alert has been issued today for the Red Lake and Ear Falls area.

Forest fire smoke is made up of a mixture of gases and very small particles that can be harmful to your health. Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation headaches or shortness of breath.

Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reminds the public to reduce the length of time they are exposed to the forest fire smoke and the amount of air breathed in. Individuals most at risk of harm include children, elderly, pregnant women, people with heart or lung conditions, or persons with active and/or physical jobs.

Follow these tips to protect you and your family: