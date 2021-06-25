Fort Frances – NEWS – A significant drug bust that engaged the Ontario Provincial Police, the Fort Frances Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB) and Treaty Three Police Service executed multiple search warrants at several addresses in the town of Fort Frances in the early morning hours of June 24, 2021.

Dubbed “Project Jules” OPP and Treaty Three officers from across the region conducted a two month covert investigation in an attempt to combat the serious drug overdose issue in the Rainy River District. Additional police resources utilized for this project included the Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit (PAFU), North West Region Emergency Response Team, Anti Human Trafficking Unit, Northwest Regional Support Team (RST), Regional Digital Forensic Analyst and CSCU from Kenora and Red Lake.

As a result of the warrants police seized over $70,000 in cash and a large number of illegal drugs including Cocaine, Fentanyl, Hydromorphone and Crystal Methamphetamine with a total street value of just under $500,000. Police also seized several weapons including a shotgun and replica handgun.

A total of 12 search warrants were executed resulting in 69 charges. Arrested and charged are:

27 year old Bryant ACHEAMPONG of Fort Frances, charged with:

Trafficking in Schedule 1 (cocaine) contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of proceeds of crime contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code. X 2 counts

Fail to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5) (a) of the Criminal Code.

Trafficking of Schedule 1 (Fentanyl) contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

ACHMEAPONG has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

30 year old Ashley GAUTHIER of Fort Frances, charged with:

Trafficking of Schedule 1 (Fentanyl) contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of proceeds of crime contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code. X 3 counts

Theft under $5000 contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code

Fail to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5) (a) of the Criminal Code.

Trafficking in Schedule 1 (cocaine) contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

GAUTHIER has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

38 year old Leah HUNTER of Rainy River First Nation, charged with:

Trafficking of Schedule 1 (Fentanyl) contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of proceeds of crime contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code. X 2 counts

Theft under $5000 contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code

Carry a Weapon contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code

HUNTER has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

60 year old Kim BYEONG of Fort Frances, charged with:

Trafficking in Schedule 1 (cocaine) contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of proceeds of crime contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code.

BYEONG was released from custody with a future court date of 19 July 2021 at the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice.

57 year old Timothy MAINVILLE of Couchiching First Nation, charged with:

Trafficking in Schedule 1 (cocaine) contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of proceeds of crime contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code.

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to section 92(1) of the Criminal Code.

Careless storage of a firearm contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code.

MAINVILLE was released from custody with a future court date of 26 July 2021 at the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice.

24 year old Katelynn MELINE of Fort Frances, charged with:

Trafficking in Schedule 1 (cocaine) contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of proceeds of crime contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code.

MELINE was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

27 year old Stuart SANGSTER of La Vallee Twp., charged with:

Trafficking in Schedule 1 (cocaine) contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of proceeds of crime contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code.

SANGSTER was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

30 year old Adream SPOON of Fort Frances, charged with:

Trafficking in Schedule 1 (cocaine) contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of proceeds of crime contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code.

SPOON was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

26 year old Scot TOLGONI of Atikokan, charged with:

Trafficking in Schedule 1 (cocaine) contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of proceeds of crime contrary to section 354(1) (a) of the Criminal Code.

TOLGONI was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

23 year old Fawn PERRAULT of Big Grassy First Nation, charged with:

Fail to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code

Trafficking in Schedule 1 (methamphetamine) contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

PERRAULT was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

33 year old Kayla COPENACE of Big Grassy First Nation, charged with:

Trafficking in Schedule 1 (methamphetamine) contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. X 2 counts

COPENACE was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: ontariocrimstoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.