Thunder Bay – NEWS – Gas prices are going up. Heading to the July 1 weekend prices usually jump.

In Thunder Bay prices are running as high as $1.469 per litre.

Gas Buddy on NetNewsLedger shows that the least expensive gas in the area is on the Fort William First Nation.

Across the region gas prices have climbed. Economics of supply and demand are impacting the market.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic there have been fewer people driving, and fewer people making trips in their cars. Now as things are starting to open up, demand is increasing and prices are rising.

There have been calls from the provincial government to do something on gasoline prices, but so far there have been no results.