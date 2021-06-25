CALGARY – Business – “We continue to work towards the restoration of our pre-COVID domestic network to ensure that when our guests are ready to travel, we are there for them,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “WestJet remains committed to building back stronger for the betterment of all Canadians and as we look ahead to reconnecting friends, family and loved ones, the safe restart of travel is essential to Canada’s economic recovery.”

WestJet is further restoring Ontario’s domestic and interprovincial connectivity with the restart of nine routes to and from destinations across Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador by June 30, 2021. The airline is also set to inaugurate two new routes from Toronto and Ottawa to Comox and Victoria. Full schedule details and resumption dates are outlined below.

WestJet’s investments are critical to ensuring Ontario’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and by June 26, WestJet is set to resume commercial air service to Windsor with the restart of non-stop Calgary service and restore flights to Deer Lakefrom Toronto.

“As a leader in aviation, WestJet has been working with industry, tourism and business across the province to ensure their voices are being heard as we safely restart travel. We thank Premier Ford and his government for their work in reopening a critical pathway for safe travel to and from the province. While progress has been made in Ontario, we continue to advocate for a safe travel framework from the Government of Canada,” said Angela Avery, WestJet Executive Vice-President.

This July, WestJet will offer non-stop service from Toronto to 26 cities, from Ottawa to five cities, from London to two cities and serve one city from Hamilton and Windsor.