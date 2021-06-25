KENORA – COVID-19 – Currently, there are 8 active cases in the NWHU catchment area. Today there are no new positive COVID-19 cases to report.

NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should self-isolate and get tested. For information about getting tested, please visit the NWHU website for instructions on how to schedule an appointment at an assessment centre.