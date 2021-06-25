Thunder Bay – LIVING – All city outdoor swimming pools and supervised beaches will be open as of today, including Art Widnall Pool, Heath Park Pool, Boulevard Lake and Sandy Beach at Chippewa.

“We are excited to announce that our pools and beaches will be back in operation this summer,” said Calli Graham, Supervisor – Aquatics, Wellness, Children and Youth. “Our facilities provide an enjoyable space for people in our community to get outdoors, cool off and have some fun.”

This summer, there will be a few changes to the operation. Anyone interested in attending a swim at one of the outdoor pools will need to stop by or call the pool to book a swim time. There will be a limit to the number of people allowed in the facility at one time to ensure everyone is able to enjoy a safe experience. Residents are also being asked to come ready to swim in their bathing attire as the change rooms will be closed until the Provincial reopening framework permits them to open.

When visiting one of the supervised beaches, residents are asked to adhere to the signs, use the designated entry and exit locations, and follow all public health guidelines including physical distancing.