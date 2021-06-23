TORONTO – Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare issued the following statement today on changes to the Ontario Ministry, conducted virtually from Queen’s Park by Lieutenant-Governor, Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell and Premier Doug Ford:

“On behalf of the Chiefs in Ontario, I’d like to welcome the Ministers involved in Friday’s cabinet shuffle and those with new or returning assignments,” said Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare. “I look forward to meeting with the new Cabinet, Premier Ford, and Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford, who assumed the natural resources and forestry portfolio, alongside northern development and mines, and Indigenous affairs, as soon as possible.

“Premier Ford announced the cabinet shuffle on June 18, 2021, to deliver on key priorities within Ontario, including initiatives related to economic development. Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Attorney General Doug Downey and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy remain.

“This cabinet shuffle is an opportunity for the Ontario government to strengthen the current relationship with First Nations in Ontario. We look forward to developing a new collaborative approach to ensuring First Nations’ needs are recognized and met in critical areas such as justice, economic development, health and well-being, and prosperity.

“I hope that with this recent cabinet shuffle, Ontario will continue to be responsive to First Nations issues and move forward on our shared priorities, including implementing the recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission regarding Indian Residential Schools, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, and economic development, amongst other vital priorities.“