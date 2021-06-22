Thunder Bay – NEWS – Seeking to make Thunder Bay a more inclusive and understanding community, the Thunder Bay & District Labour Council has launched a campaign to encourage people across the city to help promote a message of togetherness.

Sandra Snider, the TBDLC Recording Secretary says, “With everything going on in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Canada the Thunder Bay and District Labour Council wanted to do more than just make a statement. We have ordered 1000 lawn signs and 500 posters of ‘HATE HAS NO HOME HERE‘ ”.

The artwork was designed by local artist and activist Yuk-Sem Won. We are distributing the lawn signs and posters as a “Pay What You Can” Drive up event on Saturday, June 26th, starting at 11 am.

“Lawn signs and posters will be distributed in a Covid safe almost contactless drive-up event. We will be disbursing signs and collecting donations at the loading dock at the back on the OPSEU building at 326 Memorial Ave,” shares Snider. “Please wear your masks when in close contact with volunteers”.

All the funds collected will be split between, The Other 10% Youth Group, Thunder Bay Multicultural Association, Regional Multicultural Youth Centre, Indigenous Friendship Centre and Ontario Native Women’s Centre, youth programs.