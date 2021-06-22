Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Two New Fires were reported today, and there are now 25 active fires in the district. One is not under control, ten are under observation, and twelve are under control.

There were two new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 22. Kenora 58 is being held at 0.2 hectares and is located near Umfreville Lake, approximately 77 kilometres northwest of Kenora. Sioux Lookout 18 is being observed at 6 hectares and is located near Wigwascence Lake, approximately 35 kilometres south of Wunnumin Lake.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with areas of high hazard in the Kenora and Red Lake districts.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fire of Note

Sioux Lookout 17 – located near Otatakan Lake, approximately 85 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout. The 630-hectare fire is not under control. Crews are making good progress fighting the fire. Fire behaviour is minimal.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.