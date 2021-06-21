Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is National Indigenous People’s Day.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 7 in Thunder Bay headed to a high of 16. Skies will be mainly cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. The UV index is 6 or high.

Tonight, will see mainly cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Winds will be west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be plus 5.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 7 in Dryden this morning. Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 15. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight will be 6.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 7 headed to a hight of 14 in Sioux Lookout. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Tonight expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Winds will be from the northwest 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight will be 6.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is +4 in Sachigo this morning. The weather service is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for the day of 12. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 5.