VANCOUVER, British Columbia – West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (together “Red Cloud”) to provide the Company with a range of capital markets advisory services. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that provides assistance to mineral exploration and mining companies in accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile.

Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month for the services it will render for an initial 12-month period, and the arrangement can automatically renew month-to-month thereafter at the option of the Company. More specifically, Red Cloud will provide services such as organizing and administering “roadshows”, drafting traditional marketing materials, managing the Company’s social media and providing traditional media support and assistance in the creating of video content for exclusive use on “Red Cloud TV” and other services as required by the Company. In certain circumstances, additional services may be provided to the Company by Red Cloud, and additional contingent consideration for such services may be applicable.

“The Company is excited to be working with Red Cloud. They bring deep knowledge and awareness of the mining sector and an unprecedented professionalism in their approach toward financial advisory services. Its is also acknowledgement of the first class assets that West Mining Corp continue to explore and develop,” stated Nicholas Houghton, CEO and President.

About Red Cloud

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an Investment Dealer all Canadian Provinces and Territories and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). Part of Red Cloud’s business is to connect mineral exploration and mining companies with suitable investors. For additional information about Red Cloud go to: www.redcloudfs.com

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 8000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.