Instagram has taken over the world as one of the most popular social media platforms and has expanded its boundaries way beyond. Instagram has been proven to be one of the best marketing tools out there and hence has attracted several big and small brands to spread their wings on this platform. However, speaking of spreading their wings, there are a lot of people who often wonder how they can grow on Instagram. Well, the wait is over and here we present to you 7 tips that are going to help you grow on Instagram. These growth tactics have already helped thousands of influencers and will help you too if you adopt them right now. So without further ado, let’s begin:

Create a solid landing page

A landing page, in marketing terms, means, the page where the traffic will land. To simply put, in terms of Instagram, this is your profile. There are several ways to improve your profile, but a few quick ways to mention are writing a solid bio, short, simple, and relevant, with a link to your website in the bio. Second, adding high-quality photos which are catchy and attract attention, having them on the entire page, which creates congruence, and finally having a good profile picture. If you manage to ace all these things, your landing page will be gathering a lot of traffic, organically and you will grow on Instagram in no time.

Have an aesthetic

Having an aesthetic is one of the best things you can do to grow your Instagram. What it means is that you need to have a theme around your whole Instagram account that makes it visually more attractive and gives the user a good idea of what your page is about. If you stick to an aesthetic, then your chances of growing on Instagram increases substantially as people like predictability.

Using hashtags

Well, maybe this is the 500th time we’re saying this, but we will say it as many times as needed because it is necessary. Putting up good hashtags on your posts might be one of the easiest ways to come into the public eye. Since Instagram’s search engine works on hashtags, this is one of the most crucial tips that anyone can use to grow on Instagram. This can get you organic traffic and engagement if you put some time into finding the perfect hashtags for your posts.

Buying Instagram engagement

Buying followers on Instagram is one of the best ways to grow on Instagram. How do you ask? Well, it’s simple. Human psychology tends to approve of things other people approve of, this is often called the team mentality or group decision. Say for example you are a football fan, and there are two football pages that you like, which one would you follow? The one with more followers, right? This is what happens in most cases. So having a set number of followers, to begin with, is the best way one can boost their Instagram profile. Also, buying a certain number of likes and comments on your posts, signals the algorithm that your posts are likeable and hence it recommends them to other people.

Collaborating with other people

Well, collaboration is the key to success, at least in 2021. If you find a page in the same niche as you, you can collaborate with them to get a healthy exchange of followers. Since your follower bases will be similar and will like the same stuff, hence collaborating with them is going to be beneficial for both of you. Also, conducting competitions like giveaways and much more can get you even more engagement if you make following both accounts a necessity for the prize.

Keep up with the consistency

People like to consume content, and if they are following you, then they expect more content from you. This is pretty easy to achieve. Just jot down all the content ideas you have, and organize them using a calendar and make a posting schedule. You can put up content daily if you want and also weekly if your audience likes that. Whichever way you go, make sure your content is top-notch and there’s no compromise with quality.