TORONTO – The Ontario government is making it possible for families to fish for free this Father’s Day weekend. On June 19 and 20, 2021, Ontario families can enjoy fishing province-wide without having to purchase a licence or carry an Outdoors Card.

“Whether you’re new to fishing or it’s something you already do as a family, free fishing on Father’s Day weekend provides a fun and safe way to bond with your family,” said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “This is a great way for families to enjoy one of Ontario’s greatest natural resources – our beautiful and abundant lakes, rivers and streams.”

If you and your family are fishing during licence-free fishing periods or at other times, it’s important to help keep recreational fisheries healthy for future generations by:

following conservation licence catch limits

obeying size limits and sanctuaries

following all other fishing regulations.

To celebrate all Ontario families, the province is also offering free day-use permits at more than 100 Ontario Parks on Sunday June 20, 2021. To guarantee access to 17 select popular provincial parks, book a daily vehicle permit in advance of your visit. Please visit www.ontarioparks.com/dayuse for more information and a list of participating parks.

“Ontario Parks offer so many opportunities for families to be together, get active and take in the fresh air, and we are happy to provide another affordable way to do that with free day-use this Father’s Day,” said Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “I encourage all families to take advantage of the great weather and celebrate the day, while also being responsible and continuing to follow all public health advice, including physical distancing.”

Families that take part in these activities are reminded that under Step 1 of the Roadmap to Reopen, outdoor gatherings are permitted up to 10 people.

Quick Facts