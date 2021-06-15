TAKE NOTICE that a Ratification Vote shall be held in accordance with the Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek Community Ratification Process in order to determine if Eligible Voters approve the Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek Land Code and the Individual Agreement. The Land Code and Individual Agreement shall be approved if a majority of the participating Eligible Voters vote to approve them.

The following question will be asked of the Eligible Voters of Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek by ballot:

“Do you approve:

• The Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek Land Code, dated March 5, 2021; and

• The Individual Agreement with Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Canada dated December 5, 2019”

The Official Voting Day for the Ratification Vote will take place on Wednesday the 30th of June, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at:

The Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek Administration Offices 208 Main Street Beardmore, Province of Ontario.

Electronic and paper copies of the Background Documents, the Ratification Documents and the Ratification Process may be obtained from Alice Sasines, Land Code Coordinator, at the Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek Administration Offices, 204 Main Street, Beardmore, Province of Ontario, telephone 807-632-2433. Copies may also be obtained from the website: www.aza.ca.

AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that all Members of Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of the Official Voting Day of the Ratification Vote are eligible to vote, PROVIDED THAT SUCH MEMBERS MUST COMPLETE A VOTER DECLARATION FORM. Voter declaration forms are available from the community website, www.aza.ca or Ana Nichols, Ratification Officer or Priscilla Graham, Ratification Officer at the address and telephone number appearing below.

ELIGIBLE Voters can complete a declaration AT THE POLLS up to the close of the polls on the OFFICIAL Voting Day.

DATED at Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek , Province of Ontario this 16th day of March 2021.

Ana Nichols, Ratification Officer Priscilla Graham, Ratification Officer

204 Main Street Beardmore, Ontario, P0T 1G0

Ana Nichols – Telephone: (807) 853-1872 Facsimile: (807) 875-2786 e-mail: anichols@aza.ca

Priscilla Graham – Telephone: (807) 853-0731 Facsimile: (807) 875-2786 e-mail: pgraham@aza.ca

NOTE: All Eligible Voters shall receive a Mail-in Ballot package. If an Eligible Voter did not receive a Mail-in Ballot, please contact the Ratification Officer for a mail-in package. Eligible Voters who wish to vote in person may attend the polls on Voting Days.