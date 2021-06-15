Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There are 27 active fires in the region and one new fire reported on June 14, 2021.

There was one new fire confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 15. Thunder Bay 44 is under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near McIntyre Lake, approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Armstrong.

At the time of this update there were 27 active fires in the region. Three fires are not under control, 11 are being observed, seven fires are being held and six fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate with areas of high hazard in all districts except Dryden. There are areas of low hazard in the districts of Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Dryden and Thunder Bay.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Nipigon 7 – Located 45 kilometres northeast of the town of Nipigon. This fire is not under control at 2410 hectares. 13 crews have been assigned to this fire with more being deployed over the next day. Fire behaviour was minimal on Nipigon 7 today.

Nipigon 8 – Located 40 kilometres northeast of the town of Nipigon. This fire is being held at 150 hectares. There are ten crews assigned to this fire.

Thunder Bay 36 – Located near Bedivere Lake, approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Upsala. This fire is being held at 613.3 hectares. There are seven crews on this fire. Fire behaviour is minimal.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in Nipigon District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Nipigon District, is advising the public that due to forest fire activity in the Nipigon area from the Nipigon fires 7 and 8, an Implementation Order is in effect that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Nipigon District Ministry Of Natural Resources and Forestry. All roads north of the Camp 81 Road/Devious Lake junction and west of the Camp 81 Road/John Ahl Road/Hainsworth Road junction; including Weatherall Lake Road, Cosgrave Lake Road, Seahorse Lake Road and Foam Lake Road.

All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Nipigon District office (807) 853-1322. View the map.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.