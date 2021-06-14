Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There are 28 active wildfires in the region. There was one new fire confirmed by late afternoon on June 14, 2021.



Fire crews are working hard across the region to extinguish existing fires. There are still restrictions in place in the Nipigon District.

There was one new fire confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 14. Fort Frances 42 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located off of Brown Road, approximately 68 kilometres northwest of Fort Frances.

There was one new fire following yesterday’s report. Thunder Bay 43 is not under control at 3 hectares and is located near Cry Lake, approximately 40 kilometres south of Armstrong.

At the time of this update there were 28 active fires in the region. Six fires are not under control, 12 are being observed, five fires are being held and five fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with areas of high hazard in the districts of Fort Frances and Kenora.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Nipigon 7 – Located 45 kilometres northeast of the town of Nipigon. This fire is not under control at 2410 hectares. Seven crews have been assigned to this fire with more being deployed over the next few days. Three helicopters are assigned to this fire. Fire behaviour was minimal on the Nipigon 7 today.

Nipigon 8 – Located 40 kilometres northeast of the town of Nipigon. This fire is being held at 150 hectares. There are ten crews and three helicopters assigned to this fire.

Thunder Bay 36 – Located near Bedivere Lake, approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Upsala. This fire is not under control and has been remapped to 613.3 hectares. Crews continue to make great progress on this fire. Fire behaviour is minimal.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in Nipigon District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Nipigon District, is advising the public that due to forest fire activity in the Nipigon area from the Nipigon fires 7 and 8, an Implementation Order is in effect that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Nipigon District Ministry Of Natural Resources and Forestry. All roads north of the Camp 81 Road/Devious Lake junction and west of the Camp 81 Road/John Ahl Road/Hainsworth Road junction; including Weatherall Lake Road, Cosgrave Lake Road, Seahorse Lake Road and Foam Lake Road.

All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Nipigon District office (807) 853-1322. View the map.