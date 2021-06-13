Thunder Bay – Weather – Welcome to Sunday, June 13, 2021.

If you are travelling this morning, there is a Fog Advisory in effect for Nipigon, Rossport, Marathon and Schreiber.

Near zero visibility conditions in fog is expected or occurring over some areas. Driving will be hazardous.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 17 this morning on the way to a high of 24 today. We will enjoy sunny conditions this morning and then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Winds will become west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight we can expect partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. There is a continued risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be northeast 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be 12.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 16 heading to a high of 22 in Sioux Lookout. Skies will be sunny early this morning then there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will become west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning and then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 by late this afternoon.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is the risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h becoming light near midnight, however will become north 20 gusting to 40 before morning. Low overnight of 13.

Kashechewan Weather Outlook

In Kashechewan there are serious COVID-19 case numbers. There are 198 cases of the COVID-19 virus in the community. 125 of the youth in the community of about 1700 have the virus. There is a curfew in effect in the community.

Weather wise, expect mainly cloudy skies today with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High for Sunday will be 7. The UV index is 6 or high.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Skies will be clearing before morning. Low overnight of zero.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

For Kenora, the forecast is calling for a few showers ending late this morning and then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become west 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High for Sunday will be 24.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Otherwise clear conditions will prevail. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 14.