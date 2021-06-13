KENORA – POLITICS – As Canada starts to re-open, our top priority needs to be creating jobs and recovering the economy. In the House of Commons last week, I was proud to stand up for our local small business owners, tourism operators, and natural resource workers.

Leadership for mining workers

Speaking in the House on Wednesday, I was happy to highlight the historic mining partnership between the First Nations of Cat Lake, K.I., Slate Falls, and Lac Seul; the Sioux Lookout Friendship Accord; and nine regional companies.

As we secure an economic recovery for Northern Ontario, we must stand up for jobs in our natural resource industries. I congratulate everyone involved in this partnership for their leadership to support mine workers in our region.

Softwood lumber failure puts forestry jobs at risk

The Liberals’ failure to negotiate a softwood lumber agreement is putting Canadian jobs at risk.

The U.S. Department of Commerce intends to double duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports. This is troubling news for our forestry sector, and the workers whose rely on the industry to support their families.

Our Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole recently called on the Prime Minister to stand up for forestry workers in Northern Ontario. Immediate action is needed to ensure Northern Ontarians aren’t impacted by these devastating tariffs.

Recovery plan must support tourism operators

As the economy re-opens, we need to provide supports to help hard-hit sectors recover. Unfortunately, the Liberals have done nothing to help small business owners and tourism operators who have lost the better part of two summer seasons.

After the year we’ve had, businesses need hope that they will re-open to a thriving economy. On Friday, I urged the government to present a real plan for economic recovery.

