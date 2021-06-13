New businesses constantly appear, but few manage to last. Reco Jefferson has proven his success as an e-commerce expert and is now a seven-figure e-commerce entrepreneur. Jefferson not only enjoys growing his own businesses, but he also appreciates helping others find their own success.

Through his experience and learning from pursuing his passions, Jefferson has gleaned valuable advice that other entrepreneurs can use to their advantage. Jefferson explains, “There was a lot of trial and error in the beginning. Trying to piece together the right process with the right employees and people is a pain.”

For those who have not yet heard Reco Jefferson speak or hired him as a business consultant, he offers some important advice on why now is the best time to start your own e-commerce business.

You Need to Form Habits

According to Jefferson, “You have to show up every single day. Forming good, small habits will lend to larger ones in the future. Habits lead to structure that will enable you to build businesses. Starting to form those habits puts entrepreneurs one step closer to their final goal of building a business.”

You Do Not Need to Wait for Wide Support

Reco Jefferson does not suggest waiting to start working towards your goals until you have full support. While a support network is essential, Jefferson advises not to listen to the naysayers. “Everyone has an opinion about what you can become, and they are usually wrong. If you’re truly putting in the work every single day, then the results will come,” Jefferson says.

That said, some support has always been helpful. When asked about the driving force to achieve his goals, Jefferson mentioned his mom. “She’s my biggest fan and has always encouraged me to follow my own path.”

You Can Grow Your Business With Honesty

No matter when you choose to start a business, you can grow it with honesty and trust and “by doing honest business in the first place.” As Jefferson explains, “When you take care of your clients and customers, they’ll let others know, and your business will flourish. Fast money never lasts.”

That strategy has served Reco Jefferson well. He successfully grew his Amazon automation business by creating and sharing free and honest content on social media without any need for paid advertising. Jefferson suggests entrepreneurs follow suit and start with that honest content before filling in gaps with paid content.

Reco Jefferson’s advice comes from personal experience and a passion for assisting others. “I love growing businesses and helping out people in my community.”