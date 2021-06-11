Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 11.

At the time of this update there were 41 active fires in the region. Eleven of the fires are not under control, six fires are being held, 12 fires are under control and 12 fires are being observed. Two fires were called out today.

The northwest region has logged 146 new fires since June 1, 72 per cent of which have been called out.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low across the region with some pockets of moderate hazard in the Fort Frances sector and the far north areas of the Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sectors.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire



Restrictions due to forest fire activity in Nipigon District



The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Nipigon District, is advising the public that due to forest fire activity in the Nipigon area from the Nipigon fires 7,8 and 9, an Implementation Order is in effect that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Nipigon District Ministry Of Natural Resources and Forestry. All roads north of the Camp 81 Road/Devious Lake junction and west of the Camp 81 Road/John Ahl Road/Hainsworth Road junction; including Weatherall Lake Road, Cosgrave Lake Road, Seahorse Lake Road and Foam Lake Road.

All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Nipigon District office (807) 853-1322.