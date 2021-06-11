Thunder Bay – OPINION – The leader of the People’s Party of Canada, Maxine Bernier was arrested by the RCMP today in Manitoba.

Bernier was charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate upon entering the province.

Our Leader Maxime Bernier was wrongfully arrested this afternoon by the RCMP in St-Pierre-Jolys, Man., for attending rallies with supporters.

-PPC Team pic.twitter.com/sbOpu6RORn — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) June 11, 2021

The former member of Parliament has been touring the country speaking out against the restrictions on travel, and other COVID-19 restrictions.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been a growing number of arrests for people deliberately trying to ignore the laws put in place to make it safer for everyone else in the country.

The RCMP state: “Mr. Bernier knew of the health orders and (had) already received a ticket. The continuation of the offence of violating the current public health orders in Manitoba has resulted in his arrest.”

In a written statement that did not mention Bernier by name, Manitoba Justice stated that a Quebec man was arrested for “failing to follow public health orders as a result of unlawful gatherings today in Niverville and St-Pierre-Jolys and to prevent further offences related to attending, participating, and organizing public gatherings throughout the province.”

Bernier who was a cabinet minister in the federal Conservative Government was a leadership contender after former Prime Minister Stephen Harper retired. Bernier lost that contest and later left the Conservative party stating it no longer held conservative values.

In the 2019 federal election, Bernier lost his seat and the People’s Party of Canada has no representation in the House of Commons.

Over the course of the pandemic, Bernier has become increasingly outspoken about the restrictions on the rights of Canadians,

So have a number of other politicians, like Randy Hillier in Ontario, another outspoken far right leaning former Progressive Conservative MP.

For “Mad Max” it must be frustrating to have been arrested in Manitoba, where a former Conservative MP Brian Pallister is the Progressive Conservative Premier.

Should People be Upset over Pandemic Restrictions?

Honestly it has been frustrating and upsetting over the course of the past year. The lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, the changes in directions that COVID-19 has taken our lives across Canada on is grounds to be grumpy.

It is also grounds to be responsible.

Many of us have given up many freedoms and enjoyments to fight COVID-19.

Many people are frustrated with government over some of the actions and their impact on our lives.

25,886 people across Canada have died of COVID-19.

Making decisions for governments has not been easy. Simply put this pandemic is the first in one hundred years.

For Bernier sitting way out in right field in the back row of the peanut gallery it has been easy to play his game. He has not had to make any really hard decisions, he has been able to question, mock and ignore the law, and now is paying a price.

That of course is just my opinion, as always your mileage may vary.

James Murray