IGNACE – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for

Ignace – English River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

At 12:14 p.m. CDT (12:14 p.m. EST, 1:14 p.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 15 kilometres north of Halfmoon Lake to Saganaga Lake, moving northeast at 50 km/h.

Locations impacted include:

Ignace, Sandbar Lake Provincial Park and Quetico.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!