Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The City of Thunder Bay is preparing to meet the opportunities as Ontario moves to Stage One of re-opening.

Starting on Friday, June 11, the City of Thunder Bay in partnership with the Waterfront District BIA, will pilot an extended pedestrian and patio-centric plan in the City’s North Core as part of the ‘Reimagining the North Core Streetscapes’ study.

City staff will be onsite to assist businesses with setting up patios throughout the North Core. Based on public feedback, additional traffic calming installations and crosswalk expansions will also be implemented. Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the area.

“The City is offering businesses the chance to once again expand their outdoors spaces this summer at little to no costs to help mitigate some of the financial impacts businesses have endured during the pandemic,” said Joel DePeuter, Manager of Realty Services. “The Province’s recent announcement stated that restaurants and bars may open outdoor dining subject to certain conditions beginning Friday.”

Work on the areas watermains and sewers below the street are at the end of their useful life, and need to be replaced, allowing for redesign to take place. Feedback from this summer’s pilot will help inform the development of the City’s plan to rejuvenate the North Core while replacing necessary infrastructure in the next few years.

To register to expand or create new patios on private property, or to submit an application to create a patio on City land, streets or sidewalks, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/sidewalkpatio

City Amenities Currently Open:

Marina & boat launches

Golf Courses

Skate parks

Sports Fields

Tennis Courts & Tennis Centre

Basketball courts

City Amenities Opening in Step 1:

Trowbridge and Chippewa Campgrounds

Chapples Golf Course outdoor patio

Outdoor Fitness at select Community Centres

Prince Arthur’s Landing Splash Pad (anticipated opening of June 15)

County Park, Franklin Street, and North End Park splash pads (anticipated opening of June 19)

Heath Park and Art Widnall Outdoor pools (anticipated opening of June 25)

Sandy Beach (Chippewa) and Boulevard Lake Beach (anticipated opening of June 25)

Summer Camps & Playgrounds Program (starting July 5)

Outdoor sports and recreational facilities may now open to allow outdoor fitness classes, personal training, or training for team or individuals sports subject to a capacity limit of 10 people per class.

Outdoor recreation and small group activities are allowed for up to 10 people. Anyone engaging in physical exercise in the amenity, including any training session, must maintain at least a three metre distance from anyone else within the amenity.

Teams sports cannot be practiced or played within outdoor amenities except for training sessions for sports teams, provided the training does not include a game or scrimmage. No game or sport that is likely to bring individuals within three metres of each other may be played or practiced within the amenity.

Operations at Victoriaville Centre and McKellar Mall will remain largely unchanged based on regulations under Step 1. Screened public access to the Mall for essential businesses and food service take-out will continue to be only available through the McKellar Mall doors (by Renco Home Foods) and Justice Avenue doors. Access to non-essential retail businesses that have exterior access to a street or sidewalk will only be through their individual exterior access points.