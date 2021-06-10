CALGARY – In a league first, select PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada Touring Pro Division events will be televised by Cowboy Channel Canada throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The telecast of PBR Canada Touring Pro Division events will also mark the first Canadian-specific, Western sports events televised by Cowboy Channel Canada.

Launched in February 2020, Cowboy Channel Canada brings the unbridled spirit of North American cowboys to life via extensive coverage of Western sports, documentaries, music, entertainment and more.

“Dedicated to the cowboy lifestyle and western culture, The Cowboy Channel Canada is honoured to partner with PBR Canada to bring this exciting sport to loyal fans across the country,” said Ryan Kohler, CEO of Cowboy Channel Canada. “We are proud to bring you all the action with these first-class events.”

“Through this broadcast partnership we are thrilled with the new visibility for PBR Canada Touring Pro Division events, which will now reach a larger audience beyond those attending the live events,” said Jason Davidson, General Manager of PBR Canada. “Touring Pro Division events have a crucial impact on the race for the PBR Canada Championship and development of the nation’s next generation of talent. These telecasts will not only allow fans to track the national title race like never before, but they will also introduce them to the sport’s budding stars in the early stages of their careers.”

The Tanner Byrne Invitational, presented by Lipsett Cartage, will mark the first PBR Canada Touring Pro Division event broadcast by Cowboy Channel Canada.

The event, which will be held in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, at the Byrne Ranch June 10-11, will be aired on a one-week delay, broadcast by Cowboy Channel Canada June 17-18 at 5:00 p.m. MT. Repeat airings will also be telecast on Sunday, June 20 at 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. MT.

PBR has operated in Canada since 1996, now with two cross-country tours, including the Touring Pro Division. Regarded as the league’s developmental division, the Touring Pro Division is where both established veterans and newcomers to the professional ranks compete against some of the rankest Canadian bucking bulls.

The Touring Pro Division gives riders the opportunity to compete in PBR-sanctioned events while earning points to qualify for Canada’s elite Cup Series and ultimately the PBR’s premier Unleash The Beast, the sport’s top tour, operated in the United States and featuring the world’s Top 30 riders.

Stay tuned to PBRCanada.com for the complete schedule and air times.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada:

PBR (Professional Bull Riders), which has events in five countries, has competed in Canada since 1996 where it operates two tours. Joining the Touring Pro Division (TPD), the Cup Series debuted in 2016 as the nation’s first cross-country, nationally televised series. At PBR Canada events riders have the opportunity to earn points towards both the Canadian and world standings