Thunder Bay – WildFire Update – Headed toward the weekend and the opening of some outdoor campsites, the wildfire hazard is ramping up.

Forest fire activity in Nipigon District prompts restrictions

Nipigon Fires 7/8/9

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Nipigon District, is advising the public that due to forest fire activity in the Nipigon area from the Nipigon fires 7,8 and 9, an Implementation Order will be in effect, as of 12:02 a.m. July 11, that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Nipigon District Ministry Of Natural Resources and Forestry. All roads north of the Camp 81 Road/Devious Lake junction and west of the Camp 81 Road/John Ahl Road/Hainsworth Road junction; including Weatherall Lake Road, Cosgrave Lake Road, Seahorse Lake Road and Foam Lake Road.

All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Nipigon District office (807) 854-1322. Map available July 11.

Northwest Region update

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 10.

At the time of this update there are 48 active fires in the northwest region. Nineteen fires are not under control, eight fires are being held, 11 fires are under control and 10 fires are being observed. Nine fires were called out today.

Widespread rainfall has reduced the wildland fire hazard to low in all sectors across the region.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of note: Nipigon 7 – Located 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Nipigon. This fire is not under control and its size has been remapped at 1143.3 hectares. Crews have set-up sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire. Resources continue to be assigned to the fire area. Nipigon 8 – Located 40 kilometers northeast of the town of Nipigon. This fire is not under control at 150 hectares. Crews are being sent to the fire. Thunder Bay 33 – Located 141 kilometres north of Thunder Bay in the Holinshead Lake area. This fire is not under control at 300 hectares . With the help of some wet weather, crews and heavy equipment report good progress on this fire and are establishing line on the south, west and east sides of the fire.



Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning.