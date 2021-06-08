Thunder Bay – NEWS – Another Southern Ontario youth has been charged in relation to the takeover and forcible confinement of another person as well as drug trafficking charges. The arrest of five suspects is connected to an investigation involving a male being bound and assaulted by numerous suspects inside a south-side home Monday.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Cameron Street just after 1 pm on Monday, June 7 to assist with a male who had been reportedly bound inside of the home.

When officers entered the home they located multiple suspects, and a male victim who was bound and had sustained injuries consistent with an assault.

Five suspects were identified and arrested at the scene, including one Ottawa-area youth. The suspects were transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police also observed signs of ongoing drug-trafficking activity in the residence. Cocaine was seized during the arrests.

A 17-year-old Ottawa male is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Forcible Confinement

• Assault With Weapon

Desmond Ray MUCKUCK, 26, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

• Assault with Weapon

• Failure to Comply With Undertaking

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Joshua Sandor Junior MUCKUCK, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Forcible Confinement

• Assault With Weapon

Julie MUCKUCK, 28, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

• Assault with Weapon

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Forcible Confinement

Stephanie Marion QUISESS, 24, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

• Assault with Weapon

• Forcible Confinement

All five appeared in bail court on Tuesday, June 8. QUISESS was released from custody with conditions and a future appearance date. The remaining suspects were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

None of the accused are considered guilty until proven so in a court of law.