Tornado watch in effect for:

Fort Hope – Neskantaga – Marten Falls

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

Hazards:

Isolated tornadoes possible.

Wind gusts near 100 km/h.

Nickel to ping pong sized hail.

Portions of far northern Ontario including Pickle Lake, Cat Lake, Fort Hope, Lansdowne House, and Ogoki.

Late this afternoon and this evening.

Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop across the region late this afternoon or this evening. These storms may be capable of producing isolated tornadoes.