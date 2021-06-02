Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 2.

At the time of this update there were 10 active fires in the northwest. Four fires are being held, five fires are under control and one fire is being monitored. Three fires were called out today.

Strong winds and warm temperatures extend a drying trend in the region today resulting in high to extreme wildland fire hazard conditions in all sectors. Please use caution with all forms of outdoor burning.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

>No Drone Zone: Be safe, stay clear of forest fires!

>

Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal.

When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, stay clear of forest fires.