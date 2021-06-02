THUNDER BAY — New Democrats in Thunder Bay-Atikokan have nominated incumbent MPP Judith Monteith-Farrell as their Ontario NDP candidate again for the 2022 provincial election. Monteith-Farrell entered public office in 2018 following a 25-year career making life better for working people. As the Official Opposition critic for Natural Resources, Forestry and Mines, Monteith-Farrell has been a stong advocate for the economy and the environment in Northern Ontario.

Judith Monteith-Farrell, NDP candidate for Thunder Bay-Atikokan states, “I know the issues facing people in Thunder Bay well, which is why I’m so motivated to fight for our community at Queen’s Park. My work won’t be done until we have a sustainable, green economy with good jobs and good health care, where no one is left behind. I’m running with Andrea Horwath’s team, because I know we’ll finally address the needs of Northern Ontarians when the NDP forms government.”

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath comments, “Judith has a long track record of advocating for working people. Instead of waving goodbye to good local jobs like other governments have done, Judith is fighting to keep and create the conditions for good-paying jobs in Northern Ontario, as well as for high-quality health care close to home. As the NDP gets ready to form government in 2022, Thunder Bay families can count on us to help them build a good, more affordable life in Northern Ontario.”

The Progressive Conservatives had a candidate in Maureen Comuzzi but she had stepped aside after a dispute with the Ford Government. The provincial Liberals have yet to nominate a candidate.

Monteith-Farrell defeated Bill Mauro the former Liberal cabinet minister in the last provincial election. Mauro is now the Mayor of Thunder Bay.