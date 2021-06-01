Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police in Thunder Bay arrested and charged a Toronto man following an investigation into a possible home takeover on the city’s south side Friday.

Officers with the Intelligence Unit attended a residential address in the 300 block Syndicate Avenue North to follow up on an investigation involving a possible home takeover just before 2 pm on Friday, May 28.

When officers arrived, they learned there was a male inside the home who was unwanted by the homeowner and would not leave.

They also observed a male suspect attempt to hide property, which was later recovered and found to be a loaded handgun and a quantity of suspected Fentanyl. Paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking and currency were also located and seized.

During their investigation the male suspect attempted to provide officers with a false identity. Further investigation revealed the suspect’s true identity.

Further investigation also revealed the accused was in violation of a court order not to possess weapons.

Tyler YANAKY, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 x 2

• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm With Ammunition

• Careless Storage: Firearm

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Without a Licence

• Tamper with Serial Number of Firearm

• Carrying Concealed Weapon

• Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Without Registration Certificate

• Possession of Firearm Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

• Failure to Comply with Release Order x 2

• Breach of Recognizance

YANAKY also faces charges relating to the Cannabis Control Act and failing to comply with the Stay-at-Home Order under the Reopening Ontario Act.

YANAKY appeared in bail court on Saturday, May 29 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.