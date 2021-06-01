Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The woodlands are drying out. As they do, the fire hazard will climb.

Be careful out there with fire.

There were three new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 1. Thunder Bay 13 is under control at 1.1 hectare and is located near Whistle Lake, approximately 83 kilometres west of Thunder Bay. Dryden 17 is under control at 0.5 hectares and is located south of Waldhof Bay of Eagle Lake, approximately 37 kilometres west of Dryden. Dryden 18 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Revell Lake, approximately 29 kilometres west of Ignace.

There was one new fire following yesterday’s report. Red Lake 17 is out at 0.1 hectares and was located near the community of Pikangikum.

At the time of this update there were 13 active fires in the region. One fire is not under control, one fire is being observed, four fires are being held and seven fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to high with areas of low hazard in the districts of Nipigon, Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout.

