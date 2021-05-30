Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For the City of Thunder Bay along with Superior West and along the North Shore of Lake Superior a Frost Advisory remains in effect this morning.



Environment Canada says that “Ground temperatures have fallen to near or below zero degrees Celsius across portions of northern Ontario this morning. Temperatures will rapidly rise above the freezing mark after sunrise ending the threat of frost.”

The Ontario Stay-at-Home Order continues. The Ontario / Manitoba provincial boundary remains closed except to essential travel. The was a jump in the past couple of days in COVID-19 numbers demonstrating that the importance of the social bubbles and social distancing is important.

Across Canada, the top news story is the discovery of the bodies of 215 former students of the former Kamloops Residential School. The call is out there to wear Orange, or light a fire or candle in the coming days.

Let us hope today is a day when MORE humans start believing under the stars… we are all one race… we all have great differences and thankfully the creator did that so we are unique and amazing people. Racism does not need to survive COVID-19 it should be long dead.

You can do this, remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

In the weather…

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 3 this morning in Thunder Bay. The skies will be a mix of sun and cloud early in the day. It will becoming increasingly cloudy this morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High for Sunday will be 15. The UV index is 3 or moderate.

Tonight, we will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Winds will be south 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 5.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 11 this morning in Sioux Lookout to start the day. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning and then increasing to 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. There will be a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent chance of showers by later this evening. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 then light this evening. Low 8.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is 9 in Sachigo Lake to start your Sunday headed to a daytime high of 18. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers near noon. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 4.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 10 to start the morning in Kenora, headed to a high of 19. There will be a few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming west 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers this evening. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 9.