KENORA – NEWS – The City of Kenora has reacted to the discovery of 215 bodies of students at the former Residential School in Kamloops British Columbia.

Kenora states, “Our deepest respect and love for those lost children whose remains have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school. It is a painful reminder of a dark and shameful chapter of our history.

“From Sunday, May 30 to June 8 the flags at City facilities will be lowered to honour the lives and memories of the 215 children found in the mass grave. The flags will remain lowered for one hour for every child whose life was taken”.

“We encourage every citizen to wear orange or tie an orange ribbon somewhere special to recognize this tragic time. Every child matters.”