Thunder Bay – NEWS – Flags at Thunder Bay City Hall will be flown at half-mast from May 31 to June 8 to honour the lives of 215 children found in a mass grave at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The City says that the flags will remain lowered for one hour for every child whose life was lost, and in memory of the thousands of children who were sent to residential schools, for those who never returned, and in honour of the families whose lives were forever changed.