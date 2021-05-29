Thunder Bay – NEWS – Around 11:00 pm last night the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Service responded with two pumpers to a report of a single vehicle rolled over at the start of Lakeshore drive near the train overpass.

Platoon Chief Darrin Sheehan reports, “Once on the scene the first crew identified a lone female unconscious inside the vehicle that was partially on fire. The occupant was rapidly removed through an accessible door as the flames approached rescuers then the other crew immediately knocked down the fire in the engine compartment”.

“The patient was secured nearby immobilizing her using the backboard as injuries were assessed by the fire fighters. The patient became semi-conscious while performing the assessment which helped rescuers determine extent of injuries then they monitored her until ambulance arrived. The patient was then transferred to the regional hospital with fire fighters assisting in the ambulance”.

The vehicle fire was stubborn as the crew battled the volatile gasoline leaking from the engine compartment so water and a foam mixture was utilized to complete the extinguishment.

The quick response from TBFRS ensured the female occupant did not receive any serious injuries due to the vehicle on fire.