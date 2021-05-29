Kenora – POLITICS – Kenora MP Eric Melillo shares his latest column:

Dear Constituents,

I was in Ottawa last week, advocating for the Kenora riding in the House of Commons.

Recovering our Economy

In the House of Commons last week, I gave a speech calling for a real plan to recover Canada’s economy.

The latest Liberal budget has no plan to get back to balance, putting Canada’s social services at risk. Every dollar we spend servicing our national debt is a dollar that is being diverted from the critical services that Canadians rely on.

That’s why Conservatives are calling for targeted and time-limited stimulus measures, which will recover lost jobs and get our economy growing as we come out of this crisis, before being responsibly phased out as the country recovers.

As we come out of this pandemic, we need to focus on creating jobs across the country in all sectors. We need to support workers in the natural resources sector, including forestry and mining, as well as our tourism-based business owners who have been hit very hard by this year’s shutdowns. We need to help business owners re-open their doors, as well as incentivize entrepreneurs to start new businesses.

The Conservative Party has a plan to recover our economy, create jobs, and secure Canada’s future prosperity.

Standing up for Seniors

On Tuesday, I delivered a statement in the House calling for more supports for seniors, who have not received the help they need during this pandemic. Conservatives have been calling for a clear plan to help seniors navigate this crisis, including increased financial supports for all low-income seniors and timely action to address the serious challenges in long-term care.

Seniors built this country, and they deserve better. I was happy to rise in the House to thank them for their contributions and renew my commitment to fighting for them.

Promoting Public Safety in Indigenous and Northern Communities

At the Indigenous and Northern Affairs Committee, we completed our study of the need for better police resources in Indigenous communities, and began a new study on addressing the problem of human trafficking. I appreciate being able to participate in this important work, which will guide the government’s response to public safety issues in our region.

Working For You

As always, if there is anything my office can assist you with, or if you would like to arrange a meeting, please call me at 807-223-2182 (Dryden) or 807-468-2170 (Kenora), or contact me by email at eric.melillo@parl.gc.ca.

Sincerely,

Eric Melillo

Member of Parliament