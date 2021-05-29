Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are frost advisories in effect across Western Ontario, including the City of Thunder Bay, and with the temperature this morning at -2 in the city if you didn’t cover your garden plants, chances are you will be spending time replanting.



The provincial Stay-at-Home Order and Lockdown continue. There were 18 cases of COVID-19 reported in the district on Friday, demonstrating that this virus remains persistent and poses a threat.

Use the warmer and sunnier weather to get outside and enjoy some natural vitamin D and raise your spirits.

Getting into a mindset that lets you move forward in a positive way is important. Truth said, that won’t happen if you are spending endless hours wasting time on video games, staring at life through the bottom of a bottle, or living life in a fog of smoke from your bong.

Take the time you have to open your mind to new things, learning new skills, and preparing yourself for tomorrow.

Truth is, you got up this morning, to this new day, and the choices you make will determine your future.

You can do this. Remember, “You’re Beautiful”.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -2 at 06:30 am EDT in the city this morning. Sunny skies with a daytime high of 16 is expected today. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h this morning. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening. It will become partly cloudy after midnight. The overnight low will be plus 2 with patchy frost in some areas.

Sioux Lookout Weather

The frost advisory for Sioux Lookout has ended. It is 6 at 05:30 AM CDT in the city. Mainly sunny skies with winds from the south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for Saturday will be 19. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Webequie Weather Outlook

It is 6 to start your Saturday in Webequie. Sunny skies with winds becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning are in the forecast. High for the day will be 19. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening. Skies will becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of 9.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Outlook

It is already 9 in Kenora today. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for Saturday will be 18. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be 10.