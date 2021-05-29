Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service requests the public’s assistance in locating missing 46-year-old Nicole Hardy.

Nicole Hardy was last seen on the 28th of May at approximately 1:30 pm in the area of Ontario Street.

Nicole Hardy is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 120 pounds, with a medium build.

She is an Indigenous female, with a medium complexion, brown eyes, medium length straight brown hair. Police report that she walks with a limp, and has a tattoo of a rose on her left hand.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicole Hardy is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200, submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.