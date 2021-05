Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 9 (nine) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. The total number of current active cases is now at 42.

There is also one Variant of Concern reported in the district.

One person has been admitted to hospital.

Causes of COVID-19 Cases

8 Close contact

1 Pending

Locations of Cases

6 First Nation communities

3 District communities

Long Lake #58 has declared a COVID-19 State of Emergency.