KENORA – Kenora MPP and Ontario Minister Greg Rickford advises, “The order relating to the closure of Ontario’s land and water borders with Manitoba and Quebec remains in place until at least June 16.

“It may continue to be extended in 14-day increments by the Lieutenant Governor in Council. We will communicate with the public prior to its termination”.

Minister Rickford says, “I want to thank residents of the Kenora-Rainy River districts, and those from outside our region in Manitoba and beyond, for your continued efforts to stay safe and reduce cases and risk at your home and across our region; as we work through this pandemic”.

“I also want to remind our residents in northwestern Ontario that travel to Manitoba should be for essential reasons only.

“Respect and adherence to these restrictions on both sides of the border will be our best route to re-opening, towards a time when we can welcome back those from outside the region who make this place their seasonal home, and those who come to visit the region to enjoy our natural beauty and all that northwestern Ontario has to offer”.