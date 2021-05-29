Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Warmer weather coupled with mainly southerly winds is drying out the woodlands. The wildland fire hazard continues to escalate in the northwest with all sectors showing high to extreme fire hazard conditions.

One new fire was discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 29. Kenora 32 is located approximately 3.0 kilometres northwest of Redditt. The 0.2 hectare fire is not under control.

At the time of this update there were 13 active fires in the region. One fire was not under control, eight fires were being held, four fires were under control and one fire was called out today.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Fire of Note:

Red Lake 15 (5.1 hectares, approximately 6 kilometres south of Ear Falls)

Red Lake 15’s status has changed to being held.

Fire required aerial suppression from waterbombers in the early evening hours of May 28.

AFFES officials have confirmed that Red Lake 15 is a separate incident from a previous fire (Red Lake 13) that was fully extinguished in an area nearby on May 26.

Planning to have a campfire?

Here are some tips on how to safely enjoy your campfire and avoid the costs and dangers that can arise from an unextinguished or unattended campfire:

Choose your site carefully. Select a site with easy access to water that is sheltered from high winds. The fire must be built on bare rock or non-combustible material.

Prepare the site. Clear a one metre space around your campfire site and remove all pine needles, grasses, leaves and twigs.

Keep your fire small. By law, your campfire cannot exceed one metre in height and one metre in diameter.

Stay nearby. Never leave your campfire unattended.

Put your fire out. Soak your fire with water.