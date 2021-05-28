Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – The cooler weather has continued to help keep the wildfire danger down.

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 27.

At the time of this update there were 11 active fires in the northwest region. Six fires are being held, four fires are under control and one fire was declared out today.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate to low across the region with a few pockets of high hazard around the region.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Kenora 25 (2,062 hectares) and Kenora 30 (1,162 hectares) – Willard Lake area

Status for both fires changed to ‘being held’, May 27. This indicates that with currently committed resources, sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing boundaries under present and forecasted conditions.

25 FireRanger crews and seven helicopters remain at work on the two fires patrolling hotspots and preparing to remove equipment.

Continued cool, wet weather has kept fire behaviour to a minimum.

Sioux Lookout 3 (3,427 hectares), Sioux Lookout 5 (226 hectares) – North of Lac Seul First Nation

Sioux Lookout 3 status changed to ‘being held’, May 27.

Sioux Lookout 5 is under control

Infra-red scanning ongoing to determine targets for crews

21 FireRanger crews and six helicopters continue work on the fire aided by cool temperatures

Fire behaviour at a minimum.

Planning to have a campfire?

Here are some tips on how to safely enjoy your campfire and avoid the costs and dangers that can arise from an unextinguished or unattended campfire:

Choose your site carefully. Select a site with easy access to water that is sheltered from high winds. The fire must be built on bare rock or non-combustible material.

Prepare the site. Clear a one metre space around your campfire site and remove all pine needles, grasses, leaves and twigs.

Keep your fire small. By law, your campfire cannot exceed one metre in height and one metre in diameter.

Stay nearby. Never leave your campfire unattended.

Put your fire out. Soak your fire with water.