Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch attended the 400 block of Victoria Avenue for ongoing foot traffic complaints relating to suspected drug-trafficking activity just after 5 pm on Wednesday, May 26.

When police arrived they were allowed to enter the residence in question. Further investigation revealed the resident was an apparent victim of an ongoing home takeover situation.

Two male suspects were arrested without further incident and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Continued investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, Percocet pills, and more than $16,000 in cash.

Tony Anthony Earl CROWL, 22, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Possession of Percocet

Tayshon Tyrone FAIRCLOUGH, 22, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Possession of Percocet

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, May 27 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.