Thunder Bay – Dr. Sarita Verma the President, CEO and Dean of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine joins NetNewsLedger to explain what is happening with the moves by the Ontario Government to make the school a standalone facility.

There have been rumours that the school would close its Thunder Bay campus.

Dr. Sarita Verma says that is completely false.

Sources inside the Ontario Government tell NetNewsLedger that there is the potential for this to see the NOSM expand to other communities but that there are no plans to close the Thunder Bay campus.

Dr. Sarita Verma says that the Medical School is set to become a stand-alone facility, the first of its kind in Canada, and that will be good for the region.